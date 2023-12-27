The popular saying that when life gives you lemons, make lemonades has been brought to light by a Delta tricyclist

The creative man gave his keke a marvelling look by changing up some things and adding new features to it

A lady who boarded his tricycle was amazed to see a reverse camera and a functioning TV and shared a video

An unidentified Delta tricyclist has become a viral sensation after his redesigned keke was filmed and displayed on social media.

The lady, @queenoftequilla, shared the video on TikTok, saying it was the first time she would be entering a keke in a year, and his redesigned whip was what greeted her.

He added a reverse camera. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, TikTok/@queenoftequilla

According to her, she entered the keke in Ughelli, Delta state. In the clip she shared, the creative keke owner added a small functioning television on the left side of his area.

At the far left, a small fan was also attached. Like luxury cars, the man added a reverse camera on the right side. The camera shows what goes on at the back of the tricycle.

Like the lady, many netizens were impressed and commended the man.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

bby_wayne said:

"The moment you start watching zeeworld and forget your bus stop."

ScottRukky said:

"Beside which of the tv or CCTV camera I wan watch now."

Mama P said:

"No gree for anybody."

dumo_2 said:

"I no go gree come down."

chiboy2 said:

"Hope say you tell am na 100 you Dey pay?"

BIG SAM said:

''No gree for anybody ohh Keke don first your car get a reverse camera."

JOSH_WRLD said:

"Dis keke get better interior pass some Lexus."

LUTA KING said:

"Life ñor hard na you wan buy Benz."

Man decorates body of his keke in style

In a related report, a man had transformed the look of his tricycle.

The owner of the keke, @ortiz.1992, shared multiple videos on TikTok to showcase the ride to his followers.

The keke was painted colourfully, with several stickers that caught the attention of passersby.

Also, many colourful lights were attached to it. There were also new-looking seats specially crafted with nice colours.

Man redesigns his keke beautifully

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a redesigned keke which amazed internet users.

In the clip, the interior was well decorated and matched a car's seat. At the centre of the seat is a drink holder.

You would think it was a vehicle being filmed if you never started watching the video from the beginning.

Many people who reacted to the video online commended the designer as they said he could change the look of anything with his skill.

