A big fire outbreak burned down stores full of goods in Gezawa Local Government Area in Kano State

The state's Fire Service boss, Mr. Sholadoye, said the fire destroyed things worth N80m at the very least

The total estimate of the materials at the site was N300m but the fire service came in time to stop the raging flame

A fire outbreak in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano state has destroyed property worth N80m, according to the state’s Federal Fire Service Controller, Mr Sholadoye.

He said that the fire service was still looking into what caused the fire and that they were able to save goods worth more than N300m from the flames.

N80m worth of goods perished in a fire outbreak in Kano Photo Credit: Getty Images. (Picture is just for illustration)

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He made the revelation in a discussion with PUNCH.

He disclosed that the N80m tag is just a rough guesstimate and that the depth of loss might be more profound than stipulated.

His statement read:

“The fire consumed goods worth N80m based on our estimation. That was what our men reported from the scene, but we are still investigating the origin of the fire. We also rescued goods worth N300m from the fire,” Sholadoye said.

Popular mega market razed by fire

In separate news, Legit.ng reported a fire outbreak at the well-known Onitsha Market that destroyed many goods in the flames.

The blazing fire affected two parts of the market with different shop blocks that had priced commodities estimated to be worth a substantial amount of money.

The Anambra State Fire Service arrived soon after the fire started and managed to control the situation, ensuring that the minimum loss was recorded.

Property worth millions destroyed as fire guts Small Doctor's home

Earlier on Legit.ng, a video showing a fire that ravaged a house belonging to popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun has surfaced online.

The video was posted by blogger Tundeednut, and it showed neighbours trying to put out the fire with buckets of water. Another video captured someone entering the house after the fire was extinguished and expressing sorrow over the damage done.

Another video captured someone entering the house after the fire was extinguished and expressing sorrow over the damage done.

Source: Legit.ng