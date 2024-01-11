The Red Line Rail Project in Lagos, Nigeria, is a crucial infrastructure initiative that enhances urban transportation

With President Bola Tinubu set to launch the project, it symbolizes a resurgence of hope under his leadership

Ikeja, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the Lagos Red Line rail on Thursday, February 29, marking a crucial milestone in enhancing the city's transportation network.

The Red Line Rail Project, a major infrastructure initiative, is poised to enhance urban mobility in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that once fully operational, the Lagos Red Line Mass Transit rail system is anticipated to accommodate approximately 500,000 commuters daily.

Below are some of the crucial details of the newly inaugurated rail line

Number of trips/routes

1. The initial phase of the LRMT project is anticipated to support 37 daily journeys and cater to over 500,000 passengers daily.

2. Spanning 27 kilometres, the railway encompasses eight stations from Agbado in Ogun State to Lagos State, including Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, and Yaba, and concludes at Oyingbo.

Infrastructural features

3. Ten new bridges have been built to separate train traffic from vehicles and pedestrians, improving both the efficiency of the rail line and the safety of commuters.

4. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority heads the LMRT project under the state’s Ministry of Transportation.

5. The initiative seeks to ease traffic congestion, reduce the number of road accidents, and enhance commuter safety in Lagos.

6. The Red Line plans to implement a diesel-driven system called Diesel Multiple Unit, using onboard diesel engines to propel trains consisting of multiple units.

7. The Red Line initiative represents a significant venture into enhancing Lagos' urban transit system. Initially projected to cost around $135 million as part of the Greater Lagos Urban Transportation Project overseen by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

