Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila said President Bola Tinubu’s political rise is connected to the ties he built with his colleagues when he was a senator in 1992

Gbajabiamila said one of his greatest strengths of President Tinubu is his former colleagues in the National Assembly

He urged his former colleagues not to burn bridges when they leave the chamber and must hold dear to their friendship

FCT, Abuja - Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed those behind the rise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his present position.

As reported by Daily Trust, Gbajabiamila linked President Tinubu’s rise to the ties he built with his colleagues as a senator in 1992.

Gbajabiamila linked Tinubu’s rise to presidency to the ties he built with his colleagues as a senator in 1992. Photo Credit: @SpeakerGbaja

He stated this during award presentation for him and other members of the Forum of APC Former Members of the House of Representatives, who are either ministers or governors.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives said:

“I will tell you one thing today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he may not know it, but I have been around him for a long time, one of his greatest strengths and what catapulted him to where he is today were his former colleagues when he was a senator. So this is a constituency we must hold dear. We just shouldn’t burn bridges when we leave.”

The Forum also honoured Niger State Governor, Hon Umar Bago, and the Minister of Sports Development, Hon John Enoh.

Gbajabiamila thanked his former colleagues for organising the reception to honour them while he decried the absence of some other award recipients.

