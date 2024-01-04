The federal government of Nigeria has vowed to commence an investigation into the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old Nigerian student in Canada

The deceased, Afolabi Stephen, was said to have been murdered by Canadian police in Manitoba, Canada

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the murder of Stephen as a cruel act

FCT, Abuja - Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has condemned the reported murder of a 19-year-old Nigerian student, Afolabi Stephen, in Manitoba, Canada, labelling it as a cruel act.

She has assured that the commission is committed to ensuring justice is served in the case.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Director of Media and Public Relations and Protocols, conveyed the NIDCOM boss's shock and issued a condolence message regarding the tragic incident.

"We are in touch with the Nigerians mission in Ottawa who have the assurances of the Canadian authorities that investigations into the unfortunate incident has begun and will be thorough.

'We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Afolabi and pray unto God to allow his gentle and innocent soul to rest in perfect peace".

How Canadian police murdered Stephen

News sources indicate that a 19-year-old Nigerian, Afolabi Stephen, reportedly lost his life on December 31, 2023, in Manitoba, Canada, in an incident involving law enforcement officers.

While the circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear, the Winnipeg, Manitoba Police Department released a statement on its website, stating that their officers were dispatched in response to a report about a young male displaying "erratic" behaviour.

The police noted that upon arrival, efforts to calm the young man proved abortive, which led to the discharge of a firearm by the police, which ultimately led to his death.

FG warns Nigerians over Japa without proper documentation

In another report, NiDCOM chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa sent a crucial message to Nigerians illegally travelling abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa maintained that Nigerians travelling abroad without proper documentation would face tough times.

The NiDCOM boss sympathises with stranded Nigerians in Canadian shelters and emphasises the importance of proper documentation for such moves.

