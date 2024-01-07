A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has many dividends of democracy for the people in 2024

Okoye said Nigerians will start to reap the fruit of fuel subsidy removal by the middle of this year

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye said Tinubu announced his focus by allocating so much money to the critical sectors of our economy

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said Nigerians should expect so much from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2024.

Okoye said the APC-led government of Tinubu has so many dividends of democracy on the table for Nigerians this year.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

The APC chieftain said Nigerians will begin to see more dividends of democracy from President Tinubu’s administration in 2024 when his budget takes effect.

“Many things are expected from this government from Nigerians, so going by what you have in the budget, you can see the way the President allocated so much money, billions of Naira into critical sectors of our economy, education, “security, power, energy, these are critical areas where the current budget or the upcoming budget focused mainly on.”

He explained that the APC government has been focusing on improving the lives of the people since assuming office on May 29.

“Nigerians need good security and improvement on other critical infrastructures and the government is focusing on them. Poverty alleviation too, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is doing a lot in reaching out to the less privileged in our society and the rural areas giving them some stipends and some financial support, giving support to those who have been displaced due to insecurity, attack or flood and the rest of them.

“You can equally agree with me that the ministry of Interior is equally doing a lot of work. Go to the Nigeria immigration service today, our passports that some people hitherto used up to five months, or one year to get or to have their old ones renewed, have now improved. Even in the comfort of your house, apply for a new passport or renewal, within two, three days or highest within one week, you will have your passport. renewal runway.”

Speaking on what Nigerians stand to gain from fuel subsidy removal, Okoye said:

“We know Nigerians are suffering as a result of that subsidy being removed. But in the long run, hopefully, by the middle of 2024, we will start reaping the fruit of that subsidy removal.”

He added:

“So I think, Nigerians should expect so much from this government. So many positive vibes, and positivity. So much dividends of democracy will be on the table for Nigerians in 2024 I can assure you that.”

