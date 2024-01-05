The faces behind the popular microblog 'Gistlover' have been nabbed by the Nigeria Police Force's National Cybercrime Center

According to a statement released by the police, the suspects were arrested for alleged cyberstalking and other criminal activities

Police spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspects will be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation

The Nigeria Police Force's National Cybercrime Center, prompted by a complaint from Mrs. Seye Oladejo, has apprehended three individuals linked to an alleged plot involving conspiracy, cyberstalking, and threats to life.

A statement from the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of Adebukola Kolapo (27), Nnedum Micheal Somtomchukwu (25), and Isaac Akpokighe (30) who are associated with a group known as Gistlover Family.

The trio is accused of managing the Gistlover blog, a microblogging platform, and were taken into custody following the investigation.

The spokesperson for the police highlighted that the blog had gained notoriety for engaging in activities such as cyberstalking, incitement, blackmail, and various other offences, leading to public concern over the years.

The statement read:

"The first suspect Adebukola Kolapo a.k.a Omo oba Gistlover was responsible for the creation of over 80 per cent of the Gistlover pages, thereby lending his digital footprint for the perpetration of the aforementioned criminal act.

"Being on the payroll of the said platform and having enjoyed incentives like car gifts and monies, Adebukola was saddled with the responsibility of scouting, editing and captioning content, including the cyberstalking post made against the complainant, Hon. and Dr Mrs Oluseyi Oladejo.

"Adebukola has also contributed in laundering monies gotten from the illegal scheme through various means."

The statement confirmed that a digital forensic examination was instrumental in retrieving eight gossip lover pages initiated at the behest of the syndicate's leader, Adebukola, along with the wallet addresses employed in the money laundering process.

The individuals involved reportedly benefited from rewards, such as promotions through referrals from the syndicate's leader.

Police to prosecute suspect

Additionally, Nnedum has been discovered to share content, provide feedback, and make derogatory comments.

ACP Adejobi stated that once the investigation is completed, the individuals involved will face charges in court.

He said:

‘’While strongly warning against all sorts of partnerships that promote the illegal activities of this blog and others engaging in similar activities, the Inspector General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun PhD.

"NPM, applauds the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center led by CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry as he reaffirms the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety of citizens in the physical and digital space.”

