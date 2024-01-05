President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the nation's Service Chiefs that he does not play with his intelligence reports.

Tinubu also warned the armed forces and heads of intelligence agencies that failure was not an option under his administration.

He said the military must ensure a conclusive victory against the myriad of security threats assailing the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned the nation's Service Chiefs that failure is not an option under his administration.

Tinubu said he does not play with his intelligence reports.

Tinubu said the armed forces must deliver on his objective to ensure sustainable production of two million barrels of crude oil per day.

The President charged the armed forces to ensure that there is a conclusive victory against the myriad of security threats assailing the country.

He stated this while addressing security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House, in Abuja, on Friday, January 5.

"The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated. I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this; until we can bring our troops back to their localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme,"

"I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians. All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst. Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership,"

