A Nigerian man took to Facebook to share some of the features he is looking for in a woman who would be his wife

According to him, any woman who is willing to become his wife in the year 2024 must be a good cook

Also, he insisted that the woman must have experience in trekking since he has no car of his own

According to the man named Torg Ambitious Orpine, the lady who would marry him must possess eight qualities.

Source: Facebook

Orpine shared the qualities in a Facebook group, Godly Marriage and Relationship Counselling.

One of the things he said is that the woman must know how to cook and also be willing to cook.

He said the woman must also be able to trek at least one kilometre since they are going to be preaching the gospel.

Qualities of a good wife

Orpine insisted that the prospective wife should know how to wear high heels so that he would accompany him on some occasions.

His words:

Requirements for my wife to be this 2024.

(1)Be respectful, humble and easy to forgive, (2) You must know how to make at least a little prayer daily for us, (3) No arguments, shouting or quarrels say what’s your opinion but if I insist leave it like that, (4) Learn how to encourage me and try to be contented, (5) Have an idea on wearing heels (if not there are places you will not accompany me there), (6) An experience in treking at least you can trek 1km with little or no complaints (I never get motor and we need to go out to preach, (7) Know how to cook and be willing to cook and (8) Finally be a giver and a lover of people."

Reactions as man lists qualities he wants in a wife

Mary Gold said:

"She must wear heels. Na by force?...haaa I can only wear shoes with a very small heel. Going out with you to preach? Do your preaching without involving me. Anyways, God will grant you your heart desires."

@Egnite Edyth Egnite asked:

"If she's bringing the above. What are you bringing to the high table, Uncle."

Source: Legit.ng