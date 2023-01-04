Fake Doctor Infuses HIV-Positive Blood in Woman Suffering From Malaria

Some fake doctors operating more than 100 hospitals have been arrested by Kano state government

According to the Kano state government, one of the doctors also infected a woman suffering from malarial with HIV

Going further, the state government said that a native doctor was arrested alongside the fake doctors

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A woman has contracted HIV. This however was not as a result of her fault. According to Kano state government, the woman was infected through blood transfusion done by a fake doctor.

In fact, the state government discovered that an electrician among the fake medical doctors operating over 100 hospitals and pharmacies in the state.

The unnamed electrician operates an eight-bed hospital that claimed to treat different illnesses. His facility was discovered alongside 129 others during an investigation by a committee inaugurated by Ahmad Tijjani Matata, Chairman, Tudun Wada local council.

Among the fake doctors, only one holds a secondary school certificate, according to the committee.

Fake doctors operating more than 100 hospitals have been arrested in Kano. Photo credit: Aliyu Yakubu

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

tThis was disclosed by he chairman of the committee, Abubakar Musa Karafe.

According to him, the investigation followed a series of complaints received from residents.

Karafe said:

“It is disheartening that we even found an electrical engineer operating a private hospital and attending to patients; prescribing drug, administering drips, blood and even attending to pregnant women. One of them even added HIV-positive blood to one woman.

“We even found one who is a traditional medicine vendor, but he admitted cholera patients. We had to evacuate them to the hospital for proper treatment. Most of them don’t even have basic knowledge about health.

“One of them said he was a nurse, and later we discovered he only has a secondary school leaving certificate."

Medical Council of Nigeria says over 400 foreign trained doctors failed assessment exam

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has said that a total of 439 doctors who obtained their training outside the country have failed an assessment examination conducted by the council.

A two-day assessment examination was conducted by the council at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto on November 23 and November 24, 2022, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Tijani Sanusi, the MDCN Registrar, while speaking on the failure of the doctors said 916 foreign-trained medical and dental candidates sat for the assessment examination. He however noted that only 477 out of the over 900 candidates.

Source: Legit.ng