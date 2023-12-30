President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of turning the country into a huge Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the failure of Tinubu's administration to pay workers their December confirms his plan to frustrate and inflict pain on Nigerians.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said the APC government should pay workers the December salaries and compensate them with at least 50%

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over unpaid December salaries of workers to celebrate the yuletide season.

The main opposition party said the Tinubu administration has turned Nigerians into beggars and the country into a huge Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, December 30 via its X page @OfficialPDPNig

Ologunagba said the failure of the Tinubu administration to pay December salaries confirms that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is out to frustrate and inflict pain on Nigerians.

He said the non-salary payment is the APC government's way of weaponising poverty and suppressing the people to surrender to totalitarianism.

“Such heartless act by the anti-people APC administration never happened in the 16 years of the PDP in government as workers then promptly received their December salary before Christmas day (25th) to enable them to celebrate yuletide and end of year festivities with their loved ones.”

The PDP urged Tinubu’s government to pay workers their December salaries and compensate them with at least 50% of their salary to cushion the effect of the economic hardship

“The PDP demands the immediate payment of the December salary of workers and additional compensatory payment of at least 50% of the salary of workers to cushion the effect of the economic hardship foisted on them by the APC administration.”

Federal workers observe Christmas without December salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Christmas celebration in most homes of federal civil servants fell short of the usual merriment, heavy cooking, and visitations due to the delay in payment of their December 2023 salaries.

The workers lamented that the delay in salary affected their Christmas celebration and might have a negative impact even in January when schools would have resumed.

5,000 civil servants might not get paid before Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, revealed that around 5,000 federal civil servants with discrepancies in their dates of first appointment and dates of birth may face a delay in receiving their December salaries.

Okon stated that the union is collaborating with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and has submitted the names of affected workers to their Directors of Human Resources for confirmation.

