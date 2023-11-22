At least 5,000 federal civil servants are at risk of being denied their December salaries.

According to the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), this list of workers has a verification issue.

President of ASCSN, Tommy Okon, said these sets of workers have discrepancies in their dates of first appointment and dates of birth.

FCT, Abuja - National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, has revealed that around 5,000 federal civil servants with discrepancies in their dates of first appointment and dates of birth may face a delay in receiving their December salaries.

Okon stated that the union is collaborating with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and has submitted the names of affected workers to their Directors of Human Resources for confirmation.

Highlighting progress, Okon noted that 2,772 workers have successfully been reinstated on the Federal Government's payroll after completing online and physical verification processes.

He urged the Federal Government to expedite actions to prevent a delay in the December salary for civil servants undergoing various exercises for reintegration into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Addressing affected members of ASCSN, Okon asked for patience and assured them that the union is diligently working within the bounds of the law to resolve the issues promptly.

Delisting of workers with verification issues

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, the union leader mentioned the conclusion of the physical verification exercise for the '17,000' core civil servants delisted from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System in October 2023.

He stated that these individuals, eager to reinstate their monthly salary, have been waiting since it was halted in September 2023.

As quoted by Punch, Okon said:

“As of today, only those who had earlier completed their verification exercise but were mistakenly delisted have had their salaries restored while 5,000 of civil servants still have discrepancies on their date of first appointment and dates of birth.

“A total of 2,772 have been verified and forwarded to IPPIS for payment because there were no issues. The names of 5,000 workers who have discrepancies are to be forwarded to their DHR for confirmation."

