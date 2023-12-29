Usman Illiyasu, the Unit Head of the Forestry Department in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina state has been suspended

Illiyasu was suspended over alleged involvement in the sale of parts of Makaurachi Forest Reserve.

Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda also ordered the Local Government Commission to identify all those involved in the illegal deal.

Katsina state - Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state has ordered the immediate suspension of Usman Illiyasu, the Unit Head of the Forestry Department in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Press of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, December 29, Channels TV reported.

Aliyu said the suspension came following serious report of allegations over Illiyasu’s involvement in the sale of parts of Makaurachi Forest Reserve.

He added that Governor Radda also directed the Local Government Commission to identify all other officials involved in the illegal deal.

“The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has also directed the Local Government Commission to thoroughly investigate the matter and determine the extent of the illegal transaction and encroachment of the land.

“The governor also directed immediate and appropriate action on those found to be involved in the illegal transaction,”

