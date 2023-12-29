Several weeks after Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos state tweeted that the autopsy on Mohbad had been concluded, the autopsy report is not ready

Legit.ng recalls that there was an outpouring of grief for the musician and demands for the cause of his death to be made public

The deceased, a former member of the Marlian Music record label, had, in multiple clips, alleged to have been assaulted by gangs sent by his former boss, Naira Marley, and his associate Samson Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has said investigations concerning the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad have not reached a conclusion.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, told The Punch that relevant agencies are still probing Mohbad's death and the report is not yet out.

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023. Photo credits: Mohbad, Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

Report on Mohbad’s death probe not out

According to Hundeyin, his colleagues cannot do 'guesswork' because that would be unprofessional.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Per The Punch on Friday, December 29, Hundeyin said:

“We’re not the pathologists who carried out the autopsy.

“When they (the pathologists) give us their report, we’ll conclude our investigation.

"For now, that’s what we’re waiting for. Except they want us to do guesswork, we can’t guess.

"We need to get the report and see the content of the result and we don’t have it yet.”

Mohbad's death

Mohbad died at the age of 27 on September 12 after being treated for an infection by an unlicensed nurse, who was later arrested.

Police subsequently announced they would investigate the circumstances of the singer's death.

Exhumation of Mohbad's body

Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command exhumed the corpse of Mohbad.

Hundeyin disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mohbad's autopsy report “still being awaited”

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state police command on Friday, October 6, disclosed that the autopsy reports conducted on Mohbad are still being awaited.

While the police have invited and detained several suspects in the course of their investigation, the immediate past Lagos state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, noted that the autopsy report is not yet out.

Source: Legit.ng