A final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Emeka Ndinwa, has been declared missing

Emeka was said to have been missing since November 28, 2023, after he left home in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital

The elder sister of the missing 24-year-old year said Emeka's phone was tracked and it showed that he was in the Delta environs before he disappeared.

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - The family of a final-year student of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Emeka Ndinwa, has declared him missing.

The 24-year-old was declared missing in Delta state after he left home in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on November 28, 2023, The Punch reported.

Emeka’s elder sister identified only as Maryanne said the UNIPORT student phone was tracked and it showed that he was in the Delta environs before he disappeared.

“The last we heard from him was on November 28, 2023. He called asking that the sum of N30,000 be sent to a particular POS account, which we did. He asked for details of the transaction and we sent it. And after that, nothing was heard of him again.

“We only got suspicious when we started calling and he wasn’t taking his calls. The phone would just ring out and it eventually went off on December 5, 2023.

He added that Emeka was supposed to commence his exams on December 4, but he did not show up for his papers.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bright Edafe, confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police.

“They have reported to the area command. However, for cases like that, they are supposed to go to the division where a signal will be generated.

“I have advised them to come to the headquarters in Asaba so that the anti-kidnapping unit can handle the matter officially”

