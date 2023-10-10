The Lagos State government has given a fresh update concerning the suspension of the planned mass burial for #EndSARS victims

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the suspension of the planned mass burial is to give people time to identify their relatives

Omotosho, however, said “Up till now, nobody has shown up to identify any of the corpses" after the announcement

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state suspended its planned mass burial of the 103 corpses recovered in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Omotoso said the suspension was due to the controversy generated by the announcement in July, The Punch reported.

Lagos suspends planned mass burial for EndSARS victims Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-olu

Source: Facebook

He added that it is also to give people the opportunity to identify their relatives among the corpses.

“It is to allow more time for identification as suggested when it was disclosed that the government was planning a mass burial for them,”

The commissioner disclosed that the government has decided to give people more time as nobody has shown up to identify any of the corpses

Omotosho said the planned burial would “be carried out soon, but because of the controversies around that time, it was suspended. People now have the time and ample opportunity to see if their relatives are there.”

Did LASG admit murder of EndSARS protesters? Details emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the infamous #EndSARS protest approaches its third anniversary, fresh controversies have emerged following a leaked memo that surfaced on the internet on Sunday, July 23.

It was confirmed in the leaked memo that the Lagos State government approved the sum of N61.2 million for the mass burial of 103 victims of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

This leaked memo has now raised eyebrows on whether these victims were the ones killed at the infamous Lekki tollgate #EndSARS protest that the Lagos State government has vehemently denied on several occasions.

Sanwo-Olu approved N61m for mass burial of ENDSARS victims? Lagos govt reacts

The Lagos State government clarified the purported claim that it approved the sum of N61 million for the mass burial of victims of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

In a statement on Sunday, July 23, by Olusegun Ogboye, the Permanent Secretary to the state's Ministry of Health, the government said the casualties that were to be busy, none of them was from the Lekki attacked as being claimed by some section of the media.

The statement, which was shared by Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on his Twitter page, indicated that victims of the protest that were to be buried were "not from the Lekki Toll Gate as being inferred in the mischievous publications."

Source: Legit.ng