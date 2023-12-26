The sum of N20,000 has been given to vulnerable groups in Cross River by the federal government

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, said President Bola Tinubu is determined to reduce poverty to the barest minimum.

Edu disclosed that the Tinubu's administration will launch the End Hunger Programme and the Skill Acquisition Programme in January 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Cross River, Calabar - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has begun the payment of N20,000 to vulnerable persons in Cross River.

The programme, which took place on Monday, December 25 is part of efforts to reduce poverty in the country.

Vulnerable persons in Cross River have received N20,000 each from FG Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Governor Bassey Otu, who was joined by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, inaugurated the process in Calabar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Vanguard, Edu said President Tinubu is determined to reduce poverty to the barest minimum.

The minister said:

“The Federal Government has so many initiatives such as the Farmer Money, Trader Money, Conditional Cash Transfer in which 3.5 million Nigerians have benefitted across the board.

“We also have the End Hunger Programme that will be launched in January, and the Skill Acquisition Programme, among others; all I ask for at the state level is for the state to key fully to the centre.”

Otu said President Tinubu needs the collaboration of all Nigerians to succeed in the task of taking 50 million people out of poverty by 2030.

“With the way the government speaks to the economics of the nation, it means the future of the nation is secured.”

Unemployed Nigerian youths send crucial message to Tinubu’s minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of Unemployed Youths in Nigeria (CUYN) commended Edu, for her consistent advocacy for skill acquisition and entrepreneurial development among Nigerian youth.

The group lauded her tireless commitment to nation-building and endeavours to realize Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the Coalition, Minister Edu has shown unwavering dedication to alleviating the challenges faced by unemployed youth in the country.

Edu narrates how she became Tinubu’s minister after Oyedepo laid hands on her

Edu testified about how she became a minister in Tinubu’s administration after Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her.

Edu said she told Bishop Oyedepo about her desire to become a minister at the Shiloh 2022, annual programme of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The minister said Oyedepo laid hands on her and said it was done.

Source: Legit.ng