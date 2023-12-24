Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, Lagos governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election, has reacted to the ongoing demolition of houses, markets, and other facilities in the state

The demolished buildings were said to have violated the city’s master plan by sitting on drainage channels

Speaking to Legit.ng, Balogun said for every action that tends towards discomfort for the citizens, the plans for alternative paths to ease their pains must be laid

Epe, Lagos state - Lagos state governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the March 2023 election, Tope Balogun, has said the issue of demolition "will always be something to deal with”.

Balogun, in an interview with Legit.ng, noted Lagos has plans for its lands – like any other ‘serious city’.

Lagos demolitions and its trailing controversies

It would be recalled that over 600 houses worth billions of Naira were recently brought down in Festac area of Lagos as well as others at Ikota, Ajah, and Epe by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA), thereby rendering several residents homeless and in agony.

Reacting, the gubernatorial hopeful said when demolitions are carried out, reasonable comfort should be provided.

He told Legit.ng:

“Lagos state is a city with lots of plans for all its lands just like every serious city should have.

“For so many reasons the plans will need to be consistently reviewed in consonance with modern realities. Premised on the above, the issue of demolition and restructuring will always be something to deal with. However, the issue of human face on adhering to laid down plans must be considered as the ultimate goal of any meaningful government is provision of reasonable comfort to its citizens.

“Hence for every action that tends towards discomfort for the citizens, the plans for alternative path to comforting them must be laid.

“The truth is that there are people who had knowingly or ignorantly erected illegal structures on lands that were earmarked for other things without going through due diligence of verification with the state government.”

Furthermore, the Action Alliance chieftain said government agencies saddled with the responsibilities of stopping illegal structures failed in the discharge of their duties “which stemmed from corrupt practices without any consequences for their irresponsibilities”. This, he said, will always pit the government against the people in the long run in a bid to restore sanity.

He said:

“So on a general note, no matter the calibre of people involved in the contruction of illegal structures, the government must be ready to sanction agencies that failed to guide and stop the citizens appropriately before setting up the structures.

“It must also be ready to prepare a migration plan for people that will be affected as a result of recklessness.

“Finally, it must be ready to compensate for losses that will be incurred by the citizens who needed succour to mitigate crimes or suicidal thoughts.”

