The EFCC has disclaimed an Instagram post attributing comments on money laundering charges to Diezani Allison-Madueke

The controversial post claimed Diezani made statements during an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom

However, the EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, clarified that the report was neither from nor signed by the anti-graft agency

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced itself from an Instagram post quoting a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke on money laundering charges.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The Punch on Saturday, December 23, revealed that the unsigned post, initially visible on the EFCC's official Instagram handle, has been taken down.

Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson, when contacted over the development, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, denied the report and emphasized that the report was not from the anti-graft agency and wasn't signed by any official.

As reported by The Nation, Diezani Allison-Madueke has not officially commented on the situation.

“The report is not from the EFCC. Anything that is not signed by me is not from us (the EFCC),” Oyewale said.

Nigerians react as EFCC deletes social media post on Diezani

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X (Twitter) and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@ajumi01 tweeted:

"Ator.

"It's not proper.

"Though the damage has been done already."

@Deividwachin tweeted:

"Clowns now heading EFCC Obasanjo will be so disappointed."

@dymegyjoe tweeted:

"Na dem dey steal.

"Na dem go still complain"

@idealist90 tweeted:

"Everybody just dey act drama for this country. Looks like the script was not ready, before one overzealous staff go post am."

PDP demands EFCC apology over deleted post on Zamfara governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding an apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a contentious Instagram post implicating Governor Dauda Lawal in alleged fraud with former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Reportedly, the EFCC has removed the controversial story that quoted Diezani Allison-Madueke discussing money laundering allegations against her.

The social media post, which claimed the former minister spoke in a UK interview, was deleted from the EFCC's official Instagram handle.

Former Nigerian minister gets £70,000 bail in UK court

In another development, Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Nigerian former minister of petroleum resources, was granted a £70,000 bail in the United Kingdom (UK) court over a £100,000 bribery allegation.

The former minister appeared before Michael Snow of the Westminster Magistrates Court in the UK on Monday, October 2, where she was granted bail.

Source: Legit.ng