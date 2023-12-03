Batches B and C beneficiaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) N-Power scheme continue to demand their unpaid stipends

Legit.ng understands that some of the beneficiaries are expecting nine-month stipends

N-Power beneficiaries were posted to schools (N-Teach), hospitals (N-Health), and agriculture (N-Agro) centres and earned N30,000 per month

FCT, Abuja - The federal government (FG) has announced its readiness to commence the payment of nine months backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who were on the programme.

The FG, through the National Social Investment Programmes (NASIMS), said recently that N-Power arrears will be paid when the ongoing restructuring phase is completed.

N-Power stipends update

The repositioning is being carried out by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, headed by Betta Edu.

NASIMS stated that the main purpose for the temporary suspension of the programme was to address all matters directly affecting beneficiaries.

NASIMS wrote on its official Facebook page:

"Payment of outstanding Npower 9months (sic) stipends will be initiated upon conclusion of the ongoing restructuring and repositioning."

NASIMS added:

"This is the payment update from the ministry tonight, 28th November, 2023."

As a result of the temporary suspension of the programme for thorough restructuring and forensic audit, funds had been recovered from the existing payment service providers.

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power programme would be continued as the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme under the supervision of the humanitarian minister.

N-Power “Backlog glitches being cleared” - Minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, said that backlog glitches related to the famed N-Power scheme are being cleared.

The minister's pledge was shared via the official Facebook page of NASIMS on Wednesday night, November 29.

N-Power responds to inquiries on alleged thumbprint

Legit.ng also reported that N-Power warned that there is no thumb printing exercise going on.

The federal government's social empowerment programme asked prospective beneficiaries to always monitor all its active social media platforms, "as that is where you will get any latest information".

