Global site navigation

Local editions

“Collective Request”: Fresh Twist as N-Power Reps Forum Ask FG to Pay N360k Arrears to Beneficiaries
Nigeria

“Collective Request”: Fresh Twist as N-Power Reps Forum Ask FG to Pay N360k Arrears to Beneficiaries

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • N-Power representatives have asked the Senate to call Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, to order
  • The N-Power representatives urged the Senate to compel Edu to, without delay, pay their "complete stipends totalling N360,000"
  • Legit.ng reports that the N360,000, according to the N-Power representatives, 'comprise N270,000 monthly stipends and a N90,000 exit package'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The 36 states and FCT N-Power representatives forum have appealed to Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, to pay beneficiaries N360,000 arrears.

According to the N-Power representatives, the federal government is bound to pay them nine months arrears (N270K). The scheme’s leaders also said disengaged N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to N90,000 “exit package”.

Read also

BREAKING: NASIMS provides positive update on N-Power stipend payment

Npower/Npower news/Npower news today/Npower news now
Some former Npower beneficiaries are being paid. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Npower, Dr Betta Edu
Source: Facebook

N-Power beneficiaries want arrears and exit package

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 22, the N-Power representatives stated that they “only receive one month's stipend”, which they are not pleased with.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The N-Power coalition asked the Nigerian Senate to see to their new demand.

Their statement reads:

“Dear Senate, we appeal to you to call the Honourable Minister to order, urging the prompt payment of our complete stipends totaling 360k (comprising 270k monthly stipends and a 90k exit package). This collective request aims to enable us to effectively utilise the funds. Currently, we only receive one month's stipend.”

N-Power: "C2 beneficiaries being attended to" - NASIMS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said the N-Power beneficiaries are currently receiving their arrears.

This update was provided on Thursday, December 21, by the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), through its official Facebook page.

Read also

FG gives update on Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope N-Power’ scheme, payment of arrears

"Our non-graduate program active", N-Power

Meanwhile, N-Power said its non-graduate programme is "still active".

The scheme also stated that all programmes are on hold for now due to the ongoing investigation by Edu.

FG to pay 9 -month N-Power arrears

Legit.ng also reported that the FG announced its readiness to commence the payment of nine months of backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who were on the programme.

The FG, through NASIMS, said recently that N-Power arrears will be paid when the ongoing restructuring phase is completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel