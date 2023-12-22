N-Power representatives have asked the Senate to call Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, to order

The N-Power representatives urged the Senate to compel Edu to, without delay, pay their "complete stipends totalling N360,000"

Legit.ng reports that the N360,000, according to the N-Power representatives, 'comprise N270,000 monthly stipends and a N90,000 exit package'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The 36 states and FCT N-Power representatives forum have appealed to Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, to pay beneficiaries N360,000 arrears.

According to the N-Power representatives, the federal government is bound to pay them nine months arrears (N270K). The scheme’s leaders also said disengaged N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to N90,000 “exit package”.

Some former Npower beneficiaries are being paid. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Npower, Dr Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

N-Power beneficiaries want arrears and exit package

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 22, the N-Power representatives stated that they “only receive one month's stipend”, which they are not pleased with.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The N-Power coalition asked the Nigerian Senate to see to their new demand.

Their statement reads:

“Dear Senate, we appeal to you to call the Honourable Minister to order, urging the prompt payment of our complete stipends totaling 360k (comprising 270k monthly stipends and a 90k exit package). This collective request aims to enable us to effectively utilise the funds. Currently, we only receive one month's stipend.”

N-Power: "C2 beneficiaries being attended to" - NASIMS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said the N-Power beneficiaries are currently receiving their arrears.

This update was provided on Thursday, December 21, by the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), through its official Facebook page.

"Our non-graduate program active", N-Power

Meanwhile, N-Power said its non-graduate programme is "still active".

The scheme also stated that all programmes are on hold for now due to the ongoing investigation by Edu.

FG to pay 9 -month N-Power arrears

Legit.ng also reported that the FG announced its readiness to commence the payment of nine months of backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who were on the programme.

The FG, through NASIMS, said recently that N-Power arrears will be paid when the ongoing restructuring phase is completed.

Source: Legit.ng