Shem Obafiaye, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer who became famous for the viral ‘Oga at the top’ remark, has opened up about the interview, saying the development affected him psychologically

Legit.ng reports that Obafiaye, who was recently elevated to the rank of DCG by nterior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that he is now retired from active service

Obafiaye made this known during an appearance on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, December 19

FCT, Abuja - Shem Obafaiye, a former Lagos state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who came into the limelight after his ‘Oga At The Top’ comment during a TV interview in 2013, has spoken on how he was treated after the viral moment.

The former NSCDC high-ranking officer appeared on the same show on Tuesday morning, December 19, narrating his experience after the interview.

Obafaiye, who is now a retired deputy commandant general of the NSCDC, in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, the same show he uttered the viral statement about 10 years ago, said the development affected him psychologically but that his superiors and colleagues showed understanding.

Daily Trust noted Obafaiye’s latest remarks about his past comment which found its way into Nigerian pop culture as it was seen in customised shirts and mentioned in comedy sketches, conversations, and even songs.

‘Oga at the top’ a thing of the past

Laughing over the replay of the video during the interview, he expressed forgiveness to Nigerian youths and others who made caricatures and acknowledged the influence of social media in the “new age.”

He emphasised that it was part of the experience, not a crime, and that he had not faced any negative consequences.

"My time for divine announcement" - Obafaiye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NSCDC's Obafaiye who became very popular after his 'Oga at the top saga' on Channels TV in an interview revealed how his life has changed.

Obafaiye expressed gratitude to God for everything. He said everyone should identify a lesson out of the whole saga.

Obafaiye promoted

Legit.ng also reported that Obafaiye was promoted to deputy commandant-general.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, conferred the title of deputy commandants-general upon Obafiaye and two other colleagues, namely Fasiu Adeyinka, former Kwara commandant, and Raji, former Imo commandant, during a decoration ceremony.

