Calabar, Cross River state - Several students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Monday, December 4, staged a protest over the increment of tuition fees by the school management.

According to Daily Trust, the increased fees for newcomers, returning students, and final-year students in non-science programmes are N111,000, N91,500, and N114,000. Meanwhile, fees for science courses have been raised to N155,000, N125,000, and N148,000, with additional third-party dues of N38,500, N21,500, and N21,500 for each category.

Protest at the University of Calabar's main gate on Monday, December 4, 2023, as a result of the hike in school fees by the school's management. Photo credit:Nsikak Ibatt

UNICAL increases tuition fees by 100%

Some of the placards by the students had various inscriptions such as: “Florence Obia, UNICAL is not a private university, which one is ‘slight increment’, say no to billing”, “UNICAL VC, stop forcing girls into prostitution”, centre“this is a federal university, not a business center,” among others.

It was gathered that before the increment, tuition fees for an average student, depending on the department, were N64,050 for freshers, N52,050 for final-year students, and N49,500 for returning students.

The Nation newspaper also noted the increment.

Why we increased school fees - UNICAL

According to the management of the Nigerian university, the increment was necessitated by the current economic realities and the need to maintain the academic standard which the university was known for.

Legit.ng reports that UNICAL is reportedly one of the foremost Nigerian universities to automate students' registration processes through the College Portal.

See some photos and video from the protest below:

