The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a conviction for Olaniyan Gbenga Amos for multiple investment frauds

Amos was sentenced to 75 years imprisonment for defrauding people through fake investment ventures

The EFCC arraigned Amos before the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, on 35 counts charges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - The owner of Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited, Olaniyan Gbenga Amos has been sentenced to 75 years’ imprisonment for multiple investment frauds.

Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, gave the judgement on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Court sends investment fraudster to 75 years imprisonment Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Olaniyan alongside his company were prosecuted on 35-count count charges by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

This was contained in a statement issued by EFCC via its X page (formerly known as Twitter), @officialEFCC

The charges border on obtaining by false pretences, which is “contrary to Section 1(1) (a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006”

The investment fraudster pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

“He swindled several individuals through fake investment ventures that led to the loss of money to the tune of over N1 billion by investors.

“Amos deliberately reneged to meet up with the agreements he made with his investors, by not paying the agreed “Return on Investment” to those who invested in “Crime Alert Security Network”, a security investment programme under the umbrella of his firm.”

The EFCC Counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi called six witnesses and tendered eight exhibits during the trial.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Justice Taiwo sentenced the defendant to 15 years’ imprisonment on 5 of the 15 counts charges against him.

The judge ordered that the sentence should run concurrently and the defendant should also restitute the victims.

