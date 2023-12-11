A couple, Aisha Salihu Malkoh and Abubakar Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud has been accused of defrauding people of N410m

The couple defrauded victims under the guise of supplying them with cars, gold, electronics and kitchen utensils from Saudi Arabia

Operatives of the EFCC arrested the wife and arraigned her before the Kano State High Court while the husband is still at large

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A couple, Aisha Salihu Malkohi (a.k.a Ummitah, Arab Money) and her husband, Abubakar Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud (at large) have been arraigned before Justice Aisha Mahmud of the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the couple on five-count charges bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N410,518,000 (Four Hundred and Ten Million, Five Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Naira only).

Kano couple arraigned for defrauding people of N410 million Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

According to the statement issued by the anti-graft agency X page (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all five counts when they were read to her.

Malkohi was arrested by EFCC investigators in Kano following a petition from two petitioners, Farida Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohammed

The petitioners alleged that Malkohi conspired with her husband and defrauded them of their hard-earned monies under the guise of supplying them with cars, gold, electronics and kitchen utensils from Saudi Arabia.

The anti-graft investigation revealed that the defendant had collected a total sum of N410,518,000 through bank accounts belonging to her company, Golden Grass Hill International Ltd and her husband’s Zenith Bank account.

"Further investigation also revealed that the defendant, alongside her husband, who is still at large, diverted the monies into several bank accounts."

Justice Mahmud thereafter adjourned the matter till December 15, 2023, for a ruling on the bail application.

She also remanded the defendant in EFCC custody pending a ruling on her bail application.

