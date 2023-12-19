Tunji Akinosi, a lawmaker in the Ogun State House of Assembly, has broken his silence over a viral clip of him assaulting a police officer

The clip went viral on Monday, December 18, with several criticisms on social media against his actions

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 19, Hon. Akinosi debunked the motive of the alleged assault

The representative for Ado-Odo Ota Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Tunji Akinosi, has denied allegations of assaulting a police officer during the 2023 Iganmode Day event last Saturday.

Akinosi, responding to a widely circulated video online, asserted that the video was edited and did not accurately depict the actual sequence of events at the occasion.

He explained in a statement on Tuesday, December 19, that he only pushed the police officer in response to the officer disrespecting the state’s Deputy Governor and making threats against him (Akinosi).

Akinosi dismissed the viral video as false and labelled it a transparent effort by his political adversaries to tarnish his reputation.

As reported by Punch, the statement reads:

“The disrespectful policeman was attached to Senator Yayi and not the Deputy Governor.

“Setting the record straight, Akinosi only pushed the so-called overzealous officer, one M. Yusuf who was rude and displayed a high sense of irresponsibility at the event.

“Officer M. Yusuf, who allegedly doubles as the commander of Senator Solomon Adeola aka Yayi’s security team actually disrespected the Deputy Governor when he disrespectfully asked who was the Deputy Governor."

Police officer was disrespectful to deputy governor - Hon Akinosi

The statement verified that the disrespectful behaviour of the officer provoked the displeasure of the young people present at the event.

Reports indicate that the disorderly officer had previously assaulted Kola Salako, the Deputy Governor's aide, and others accompanying the Deputy Governor, all under the guise of performing his duties.

He said:

“Akinosi’s interaction with the officer was meant to be a reconciliatory effort but the officer’s rudeness and derogatory statement and threat to deal with him when he was trying to call the policeman to order. That was exactly what transpired."

He mentioned that the purported assault is merely another effort to manipulate the storyline and tarnish his reputation in anticipation of the upcoming political developments in Ogun State, which are already unfolding behind the scenes.

