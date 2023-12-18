Ekere Ebong, the Uyo lawyer who was seen in a viral video assaulting his wife, has been arrested and taken into custody by the police in Akwa Ibom state

The police arrested Ebong on Monday, December 18, according to a statement by the security agency's spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon

A photograph of Ebong which is being circulated on social media shows the lawyer’s hands being cuffed as he stood along a corridor of a building

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested Barrister Ekere Sunday Ebong who was seen in a disturbing viral video abusing his wife.

As reported by Premium Times on Monday, December 18, that the lawyer was arrested by the Akwa Ibom police command. Police said the wife beater would be charged shortly.

Police arrest lawyer for brutally assaulting wife

Sahara Reporters quoted a police source as saying:

“Barr Ekere Ebong who was seen abusing his spouse in a viral video has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command. To be charged shortly."

The update of Ebong's arrest was also noted by The Cable.

Watch the video of the assault below:

Meanwhile, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has said that the state government would assist the woman to get justice in the matter.

The governor expressed happiness that the lawyer had been arrested and that he would soon be charged.

He stated that the state government has zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

