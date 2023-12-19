The police in Lagos State have taken a 25-year-old mechanic, Adedamola Oluwaseyi, into custody

The mechanic was arrested in the Ladipo area of the Mushin area of Lagos while disassembling and selling parts of a customer's car

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that the suspect would be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigation

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Mushin, Lagos - Lagos Police Command apprehended a 25-year-old mechanic, Adedamola Oluwaseyi, on charges of reportedly fleeing with a customer's vehicle and subsequently selling its parts.

The confirmation of this arrest came through a statement issued on Monday, December 18, by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the state police command.

The Lagos police spokesperson said the suspect would be docked after the conclusion of the investigation. Photo Credit: Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old mechanic, Adedamola Oluwaseyi, in Ladipo, Mushin, while stripping and selling off a customer’s car in parts.

“The arrest came on the heels of the receipt of credible information by officers of Mushin Division who promptly mobilised to the scene.”

Police to arraign suspect

The suspect was found to possess a red Toyota Camry, which lacked a license plate. The vehicle was discovered with its engine, brain box, and both front tires missing.

Upon delving deeper into the matter, it was uncovered that the mechanic went on to sell its parts at Ladipo Spare Parts Market upon receiving the car for repairs.

The police spokesperson said the suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

Man arrested for killing wife over failure to prepare favourite meal in Lagos

In another report, tragedy struck in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos when a man killed his wife over failure to prepare his favourite meal.

Police operatives arrested the yet-to-be-identified husband after the deceased's brother reported the matter.

A police source disclosed that the matter has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Lagos gets new commissioner of police

Meanwhile, Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade is the new commissioner of police for the Lagos state command.

Legit.ng reports that Fayoade will replace Idowu Owohunwa as the incumbent state police commissioner.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s public relations officer, and Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesperson, confirmed the development.

Source: Legit.ng