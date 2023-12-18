Global site navigation

Sing-a-thon: Ekiti Varsity, Emmanuel Okikiola Set New Guinness World Record, Awaits Confirmation
Nigeria

Sing-a-thon: Ekiti Varsity, Emmanuel Okikiola Set New Guinness World Record, Awaits Confirmation

by  Segun Adeyemi
  • A 22-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Okikiola, has smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon in history
  • The Ekiti State University graduate confirmed this incredible feat to Legit.ng late-night on Sunday, December 17
  • Okikiola aims for a record-extending 150-hour landmark to stand far from the previous record holder, who managed 105 hours

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Akure, Ondo - Emmanuel Okikiola, a 22-year-old graduate of Ekiti State University, has set the new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon as he awaits official confirmation.

Okikiola was chasing a record time of 105 hours set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare of India in March 2012.

Okiki, Guinness World Record
Emmanuel Okikiola still aims to extend his record and hit his 150-hour target. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi
Source: Original

As of 9:50 pm on Sunday, December 17, Okikola had already surpassed the 105-hour record, clocking 127 hours.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okikiola said:

"We are hitting 150 tomorrow by the special grace of God."

Okikiola targets record-extending 150-hour landmark

Okikiola is chasing a record-extending 150-hour landmark to stand alone as the only person to have achieved such an incredible feat.

In the Guinness World Record attempt build-up, Okikiola said he wanted to make a mark by passing a message through music, noting that it was a veritable tool to pass a positive message.

He said:

"This has motivated me, and I feel I have to bring it out. I have to do this to pass out so much information because with music you can pass out a lot of information to the country."

Okikiola told Legit.ng that he is logistically and physically prepared to exceed the 150-hour milestone for the world record.

He explained that a previous attempt, lasting 62 hours, fell short due to complications with logistics and malfunctions in his gadgets.

The microbiology graduate said:

"I was able to do 62 hours. But there was some logistics issue that I had. My camera broke down, and my time stopped."

