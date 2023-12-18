A 22-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Okikiola, has smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon in history

The Ekiti State University graduate confirmed this incredible feat to Legit.ng late-night on Sunday, December 17

Okikiola aims for a record-extending 150-hour landmark to stand far from the previous record holder, who managed 105 hours

Akure, Ondo - Emmanuel Okikiola, a 22-year-old graduate of Ekiti State University, has set the new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon as he awaits official confirmation.

Okikiola was chasing a record time of 105 hours set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare of India in March 2012.

As of 9:50 pm on Sunday, December 17, Okikola had already surpassed the 105-hour record, clocking 127 hours.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okikiola said:

"We are hitting 150 tomorrow by the special grace of God."

Okikiola targets record-extending 150-hour landmark

Okikiola is chasing a record-extending 150-hour landmark to stand alone as the only person to have achieved such an incredible feat.

In the Guinness World Record attempt build-up, Okikiola said he wanted to make a mark by passing a message through music, noting that it was a veritable tool to pass a positive message.

He said:

"This has motivated me, and I feel I have to bring it out. I have to do this to pass out so much information because with music you can pass out a lot of information to the country."

Okikiola told Legit.ng that he is logistically and physically prepared to exceed the 150-hour milestone for the world record.

He explained that a previous attempt, lasting 62 hours, fell short due to complications with logistics and malfunctions in his gadgets.

The microbiology graduate said:

"I was able to do 62 hours. But there was some logistics issue that I had. My camera broke down, and my time stopped."

