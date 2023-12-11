A young Nigerian, Emmanuel Okikiola, is on the verge of attempting a 150-hour singing marathon

It would be the longest singing marathon in history if successfully attained, and his name would be carved into the famous Guinness Book of Records plaque

Okikiola, a 22-year-old microbiology graduate from Ekiti State University, will commence his world record attempt on Tuesday, December 12

Akure, Ondo - The Guinness World Records has approved the application of Emmanuel Okikiola, who is attempting to break and set a new record for the longest singing marathon record of 150 hours.

The 22-year-old Ekiti State University graduate, Ado-Ekiti, aims to break the record set by Sunil Waghmare of India, who sang for 105 hours.

Okikiola aims to set a 150-hour record for the longest singing marathon held by Indian Sunil Waghmare. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Okikiola/Guinness World Records

Sunil Waghmare achieved the feat in Nagpur from March 3 to 7, 2012, featuring a diverse selection of popular Indian songs with no repetition within four hours.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the Osun state-born microbiology graduate said his talent and passion for singing inspired him.

He stated that music can pass messages and inspire over 250 million Nigerian people.

Okikiola said:

"We have talented ones here, and I am one of them. This has motivated me, and I feel I have to bring it out. I have to do this to pass out so much information because with music you can pass out a lot of information to the country."

Okikiola to sing over 500 songs to beat singing record

When asked about the number of songs lined up for his 150 hours sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt, he said:

"I have nothing less than 500 songs on ground and I am still adding more."

Okikiola also disclosed that he was ready logistically and physically to surpass the 150-hour mark for the world record.

He said he had failed in his previous attempt, which lasted 62 hours, due to logistics issues and gadget malfunction.

Okikiola said:

"I started one on December 3rd. That was just for testing, and I was able to do 62 hours. But there was some logistics issue that I had. My camera broke down, and my time stopped."

Okikiola is set to begin his attempt in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, starting on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in the upcoming world record endeavour.

The Sing-a-thon will take place at the Mountain Of Deliverance Prayer Ministry, also known as Seganmidogo, situated at Honeymoon Junction beside Bolafoluwa School, Ondo Road, Akure, with the event kicking off at 9 a.m.

The venue will also host the presence of Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola and gospel musician Abel Praise.

Participants can anticipate complimentary food and beverages during the event.

Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

In another report, a Nigerian lady has become a Guinness World Records title holder with her handmade wig.

According to the Guinness World Records, Helen Williams made a wig measuring 351.28 metres.

Helen set out to accomplish the task earlier in 2023, and she spent 11 days making the wig, which has now entered the record books.

