Prophet Emmanuel Chinonso Stephen has given a 2024 prophecy on flu, airborne diseases, and deaths

Prophet Stephen said the scourge would become scary that 'everybody would be complaining'

Legit.ng reports that the cleric, therefore, prayed that the forecasted affliction be "cancelled in the name of Jesus Christ"

Ijegun, Lagos state - Prophet Emmanuel Stephen of the Mountain of Grace and Glory Ministry (Action God) has said an airborne disease will trouble people in 2024.

The cleric, popularly called ‘Action Papa’, stated that the “affliction” would be an epidemic.

Prophet Emmanuel Stephen predicts the emergence of a communicable disease in 2024. Photo credit: Prophet Emmanuel Chinonso Ministry

'Pray against airborne sickness in 2024': Cleric

Prophet Stephen also claimed that the disease would be communicable, urging people to pray against it.

He said in a recent video posted on his known Facebook page:

“The Lord opened my eyes to pray against flu. I saw a sickness that came and it came through the air, and everybody was complaining that this thing became very popular.

“And The Lord ministered to me about 2024. We should pray for (sic) any airborne sickness. This sickness will continue, that when it gets to you, it will get another. And I wonder why the thing became that much in 2024, then The Lord ministered to me.

"When I heard the voice said to me: ‘let God’s people pray. Because a lot will die. But those that pray, God said they won’t be victims'.

“I prophesy, as affliction shall come in next year, it would not be our portion.”

