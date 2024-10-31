Jay Jay Okocha is the favourite Nigerian player of all time according to results of a recent poll conducted on the internet

The mercurial Nigerian midfielder won over two-thirds of the votes cast by over 11,000 football fans online

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo came in a distant second, while Mikel Obi and Osaze Odemwingie had low votes

A total of 11,496 football fans have decided on their favourite Nigerian player of all time, as shown in the final results of a poll.

X user Erimus, with the handle @HeDontMakeNoise, conducted a poll asking football fans to name their favourite Super Eagles star.

Among the options are Osaze Odemwingie, Mikel Obi, Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo.

Jay Jay Okocha has been voted the favourite Nigerian player of all time. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

1. Jay Jay Okocha - 69.9 percent

Results collated after 24 hours show that mercurial midfielder Jay Jay Okocha garnered 69 percent of the votes.

The former Nigerian midfielder left an indelible footprint in the game of football as he was given the moniker 'so good they named him twice'.

Okocha, 51, began his career in 1990 and played for several clubs in Europe before his retirement in 2008.

He was part of the Nigerian team that won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and the 1994 AFCON tournament with the Super Eagles, Vanguard reports.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is regarded as one of the greatest dribblers, endowed with incredible skills and trickery.

2. Kanu Nwankwo - 18 percent

Impressive forward Kanu Nwankwo had 18 percent of the votes as he remains one of the greatest Nigerian players.

He was a member of the 'Invincibles' squad as Arsenal went unbeaten in the English Premier League during the 2003-2004 season.

Kanu played for top clubs like Ajax, Inter Milan and Arsenal. He won the coveted UEFA Champions League with Ajax during the 1994-1995 season.

The former Super Eagles star won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, among other domestic titles in England, Italy and the Netherlands.

3. Mikel Obi - 6.6 percent

After the voting process ended, former Chelsea star Mikel Obi came third, with 6.6 percent of the votes.

He is arguably Nigeria's most decorated player, having won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

Mikel was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under head coach Stephen Keshi.

4. Osaze Odemwingie - 5.5 percent

Nigerian football fans will not forget Odemwnigie's impact in the Super Eagles from 2002 to 2014.

The forward, who was born in Uzbekistan, began his career with Bendel Insurance before moving to Europe in 2002.

He won the Belgian league with La Louvière during the 2002-2003 season.

Osaze was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third in the 2004, 2006, and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okocha recalls playing in Enugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay Jay Okocha grew up playing on the streets of Enugu as he recounts his childhood days and the struggles of life.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder came from humble beginnings in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Okocha recently detailed how he was determined to excel as he appeared in a clip from 'No Room For Racism' initiative.

Source: Legit.ng