Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the RCCG general overseer, has said he did not oppose Pastor Oba Ghandi Olaoye's pursuit of the Soun of Ogbomosoland title, as he believed Olaoye was destined to be a king

Speaking at the Beulah Baptist Conference in Ogbomoso during an interdenominational thanksgiving service for the new Soun, Adeboye recounted advising Olaoye to pray and seek God's guidance

Adeboye maintained that Olaoye's kingship was predestined, and he wanted God to communicate this to Olaoye directly

Ogbomoso, Osun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has explained why he did not stop the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor of RCCG in the United States, from vying for the stool.

The cleric who spoke at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the new Soun, said he knew Olaoye was born to be a king.

Pastor Adeboye said the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye, was destined by God to become a king. Photo credits: Ogbomoso Info, Afolabi Ademola Adesina

His words:

“When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development I told him to go and pray, he came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again, and after a while, he came back and told me God had spoken. I have heard him loud and clear that I should go ahead. It was then that I told him to go because it had been destined. I knew that long ago, but I want God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said no and God said Yes, whose word is the final? God of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition,” he explained.

How Oba Ghandi Olaoye emerged Soun of Ogbomoso

In September 2023, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state approved Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland in September 2023 following his selection by the kingmakers in the ancient town.

He was subsequently installed by the kingmakers in Ogbomoso land as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.

Legit.ng recalls that the stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors.

RCCG names Olulana Oba Olaoye’s replacement

Meanwhile, the leadership of the RCCG Jesus House, Washington D.C., USA, has announced a replacement for Oba Olaoye.

Pastor Ayo Olulana was named by the RCCG to replace the new Soun of Ogbomoso on Monday, September 18.

