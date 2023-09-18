The former RCCG pastor in Washington D.C., Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye has been replaced by the ministry

Olaoye resigned from his position in view of his imminent emergence as the next Soun of Ogbomosho and was eventually picked as the new monarch

Olaoye emerged as the Soun-elect of Ogbomọsọ just 22 months after the death of the late Soun, Oba Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House DC, Washington, USA, has announced a replacement for Pastor Ghandi Olaoye, who resigned from his position to contest for the throne of throne of the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Recall that the former pastor, Laoye, was installed as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland by Oyo kingmakers after performing the religious rite for the throne, on Friday, September 8.

The Punch reported on Monday, September 18, that a successor, Pastor Ayo Olulana, has been named by the RCCG, to replace Olaoye.

The new regional pastor who was a provincial pastor in the church assumed duty in the Region Eight (Washington D.C and Maryland) of the church formerly led by the new Soun of Ogbomoso in the United States, in September.

In an internal memo signed by the RCCG North America’s Continental Overseer, Pastor James Fadel, Pastor Oluwafiropo Ropo-Tusin was also appointed as Regional Pastor in charge of Special Programmes in RCCG, The Americas Continent.

What Pastor Adeboye told me, Prince Olaoye reveals

Olaoye earlier opened up about what the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told him about becoming Soun of Ogbomoso.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, September 2, approved Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso months after the kingmakers presented his name.

Speaking after he became the choice of the kingmakers, Pastor Olaoye noted that he had personal reservations about the ancient throne. He noted that Adeboye advised him not to fight what he was born for.

Soun of Ogbomoso: Facts about Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

Until his selection as Soun, Olaoye was the Pastor of RCCG Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America.

He was born to the royal family of Olaoye, one of the five royal families alongside the Oyewunmis and Ajagunlades in Ogbomoso. The new Soun's wife is also a pastor, Mrs Omo Olaoye. The new monarch and his wife are blessed with two daughters.

Pastor Olaoye has led RCCG churches in three countries: Nigeria, Germany and the United States. He has also travelled to several other countries for clergy work.

