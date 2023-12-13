A man known as Iluyomade Tolulope Akinwale has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The anti-graft agency announced this development via its official social media handle on Wednesday, December 13

Mr Akinwale's name was declared wanted just a few hours after a former minister, Olu Agunloye, was also announced as a wanted person

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Iluyomade Tolulope Akinwale wanted.

The anti-graft agency, in a notification titled "WANTED BY THE EFCC: ILUYOMADE TOLULOPE AKINWALE", shared on its official X handle, wrote:

"Anyone with useful information about his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station."

Akinwale's announcement by the anti-graft agency comes shortly after it declared Olu Agunloye, a former minister of power and steel under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, for fraud allegation.

Obasanjo's ex-minister in EFCC's wanted list

Agunloye, who served as a minister from 1999 to 2007, has been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning related to the $6 billion Mambila hydropower contract.

This development stems from allegations made by former President Obasanjo, who accused Agunloye of mismanagement during his tenure and claimed that the minister did not provide updates on the project.

In an interview, Obasanjo further accused Agunloye of fraudulently approving the contract for the power project with the Federal Executive Council's (FEC) consent.

The former president urged Agunloye to clarify how he obtained the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission for the Mambila hydropower project.

Court takes action as EFCC arraigns man for alleged $63,590 fraud in Lagos

In another report, the EFCC has arraigned a suspected fraudster, Abdulhamid Isah.

Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja, remanded the defendant in prison over an alleged $63,590 fraud.

Giving his ruling on Wednesday, December 6, the judge adjourned the matter till February 1, 2024, for trial

