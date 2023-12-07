The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a suspected fraudster, Abdulhamid Isah

Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, remanded the defendant in prison over an alleged $63,590 fraud.

Giving his ruling on Wednesday, December 6, the judge adjourned the matter till February 1, 2024, for trial

Ikeja, Lagos state - Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, has ordered that a suspected fraudster, Abdulhamid Isah, be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over an alleged $63,590 fraud.

The judge gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulhamid arraigned the defendant on three-count charges bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, stealing and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

According to the counts published on the EFCC X page, @officialEFCC:

Abdulhamid had in October 2022, at Lagos, “obtained a total sum of $63,590 (Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety United States Dollars) from Chinedu Ugokwe by falsely representing Chinedu Ugokwe that the money was for the supply of the Dollar equivalent, which pretence you knew to be false."

The defendant also “obtained and retained the total sum of $63,590 (Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety Dollars) from Chinedu Ugokwe, being proceeds of criminal conduct to wit stealing."

Abdulhamid, however, pleaded "not guilty" to the charges when they were read to him before Justice I.O. Ijelu on Wednesday, December 6.

Justice Ijelu granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation.

The judge adjourned the matter till February 1, 2024, for trial

