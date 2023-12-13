Notorious terrorist Ali Kachalla, wanted by Defence Headquarters, potentially eliminated in Nigerian Air Force airstrikes near Mangoro

Kachalla, one of the 19 bandit leaders listed as wanted by the Defence Headquarters in November 2021, has been identified for his audacious attacks, including the downing of a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet in July 2021.

According to a security report obtained by THE PUNCH, Kachalla assaulted a unit of security forces stationed at Mangoro, compelling them to request Air Force backup.

The report revealed that upon the arrival of the fighter aircraft, Kachalla and his group retreated from the site using 11 motorcycles.

Subsequently, they were trailed to Kopa Hills where the Nigerian Air Force conducted bombings.

What the report says

The report's contents were articulated as follows:

"Evidence strongly suggests that the notorious terrorist leader, Ali Kawaje, also known as Ali Kachalla, might have been taken out on December 10, 2023. The elimination purportedly occurred via airstrikes conducted by Nigerian Air Force aircraft in the vicinity of Mangoro, situated in Munya Local Government Area within Niger State.

“Reliable sources indicate that Ali Kachalla instigated an assault on a security detachment positioned at Mangoro Community in Niger State's Munya LGA. Swiftly responding to the distress call, aircraft under Operation Whirl Punch from the Nigerian Air Force mobilized to aid the embattled troops.

“During the event, Kachalla and his comrades were observed departing the scene where the operatives were stationed, riding 11 motorcycles. Unbeknownst to them, they were tracked to their hideout near Kopa Hills, where they sought refuge under thick tree cover.

“At that moment, the authorization for airstrikes was granted, executing swift and decisive measures that ensured substantial and effective damage on the terrorists.”

The report disclosed that locals in the area confirmed that several terrorists, including Kachalla, were killed during the operation.

When approached for comment, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesperson, declined to provide information on the operation, stating that no brief had been received regarding the air strike.

