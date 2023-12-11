Muhammadu Buhari and Nasir El-Rufai, the former president of Nigeria and the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, have met in Daura, the country of the ex-president

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson of Buhari, disclosed that he was there when Buhari hosted his schoolmate, El-Rufai, on Monday afternoon

The visit of the duo was coming at a time when the northern leaders were trooping to Tudun Biri, a community in Kaduna state, which was accidentally bombed by the Nigerian army

Daura, Katsina - Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, has hosted the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, at his residence in Kaduna state.

The development was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson to the immediate past president, in a tweet on Monday, December 11.

According to Shehu, he and El-Rufai were former schoolmates, and he was privileged to be in attendance during the reception in Daura, Katsina state.

El-Rufai visits Buhari as northern leaders mourn bomb accident in Kaduna village

The meeting came at a time when the northern leaders were converging at Tudun Biri, a community in Kaduna state, which was accidentally bombed by the Nigerian army in a miscalculated deployment.

Northern leaders have condemned the accident, visiting the community, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and the leadership of the senate, to commiserate with the families of the over 120 people who died in the incident.

On Saturday, a group of over 600 lawyers under the umbrella of the Concerned Northern Forum announced a plan to drag the federal government to court over the accident, adding that they planned to ensure that the victims' families were well compensated.

Why El-Rufai visits Buhari in Daura

But Shehu on Monday said that former President Buhari was joyous in receiving El-Rufai in what he called a courtesy visit.

His tweet reads:

"This afternoon, I had the privilege of being with the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, as he received my old schoolmate, Nasir El-Rufa'i, who came on a goodwill visit to schoolmate, Daura.

"The former President had a joyous moment with the visiting former Governor."

See the tweet here:

