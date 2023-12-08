Miss Universe 2023, Mitchel Ihezue, has been fully accepted by her billionaire husband’s five sons going by their grand gesture to her

As Mitchel wedded their father on December 7, 2023, Nicolas Nkachukwu’s sons gifted her a brand new Range Rover at the party venue

The heartwarming display of love between Mitchel and her inlaws left many Nigerians gushing over them

Nigerian beauty queen, Mitchel Ihezue has continued to trend on social media over her wedding to billionaire politician, Nicolas Nkachukwu.

The couple held their star-studded wedding in Anambra on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Anambra, and Mitchel was well received by her husband’s five sons.

Video trends as Mitchel Ihezue's husband's sons gift her Range Rover on wedding day. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Mitchel Ihezue’s 5 stepsons gift her brand-new Range Rover

One of the highlights of the society wedding was when Nicolas Nkachukwu’s five sons gave their new stepmother a huge gift on her wedding day.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings and spotted by Legit.ng, it showed the moment Mitchel was presented with a brand new Range Rover Velar.

Mitchel was very moved by the generous gift and she remained speechless for a moment before hugging her husband’s sons to thank them. Her husband, Nicholas, later led her to the car to check it out.

The viral clip showed the sleek interior of the expensive car as a crowd gathered outside to enjoy the heartwarming display.

Netizens gush as Mitchel Ihezue’s husband’s sons gift her Range Rover on wedding day

The video of Mitchel getting presented with her new car on her wedding day soon spread on different social media platforms and netizens shared their thoughts.

chefnshopper:

“When the family loves you too . Even the groom is surprised. Love is a beautiful thing please.”

chennifar:

“Osim what do you bring to the table? congratulations may God bless your union.”

dinma_just:

“Real men are taking over, while young guys are busy looking for what is in the table.”

inaekar:

“Chewing gum boys crying cos they lost a victim.”

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“Doings get level o.”

ndies_kitchen:

“The car is so beautiful.”

casenora:

“This man go too spoil this girl sha.”

norty_nurse:

“What do you bring to the table boys cryingggg.”

soso__empire:

“And she no do yansh oooo ,make una dey play with una future.”

gbogbotigbogbo_store:

“Na only this girl and Regina fit advise me,nothing anyone fit tell me na only Dem fit advise me.”

dami_xoxx:

“They did not even allow her bring something to the table cos the table sef don full. No space for her to bring anything but to pick from the table.”

mamasitah_:

“Regina Daniel ways >>>>❤️.”

female_chronicles_:

“God punish poverty.”

gemstonesprettyofficials:

“I so love this for her.”

Mitchel Ihezue's husband shares sweet story of how they met

Businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu, Mitchel Ihezue's husband, recently shared the intriguing story of their meeting.

During the wedding reception, the billionaire businessman disclosed a playful prank he had orchestrated.

He had asked the ex-beauty queen if she would consider marrying a pastor, to which she willingly agreed. Unknown to Mitchell, it was a test initiated by Nicholas, who was interested in her.

Source: Legit.ng