Victims of the Kaduna airstrike by the Nigerian military have received N58 million donation from some northern senators

These senators went to Kaduna to visit the victims in their hospital as they expressed their heartwarming sympathy

These senators include Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Salihu Mustapha and others

FCT, Abuja - Following the unfortunate airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, on December 3rd, 2023, a delegation from the Northern Senators Forum visited the injured victims and families of the deceased today.

The delegation, led by Senator Abdul Ningi (Chairman) and Senator Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara), conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and extended their support during this challenging period.

Senator Ningi, as the Chairman of the Forum, disclosed a substantial donation of N58 million to the victims from the 58 Northern Senators.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, this contribution underscores the Northern Senators' dedication to assisting their constituents in times of adversity.

Senators sympathise with victims

Addressing the tragedy, Senator Yari, who represents Zamfara West, expressed deep sorrow and denounced the incident.

He stated:

"Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this senseless tragedy. We witnessed firsthand the immense pain and suffering caused by this event. We pray for the deceased, their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

Senator Yari also advocated for more robust measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidental deaths.

Additionally, he welcomed the authorities' investigation into the accident's cause.

The Nigerian military, on the other hand, has tendered a public apology to the victims of the airstrikes

