Canada appears determined to tighten regulations around international students programmes

Legit.ng reports that Marc Miller, Canadian minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, announced a significant hike in financial requirements for study permit applicants

Going by the latest announcement, Canada has doubled the financial criteria for prospective Nigerians and other foreign students

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian authorities have raised the proof of funds for Nigerians and other international students from ₦8,025,000.00 ($10,000) to ₦16,050,000.0000 ($20,000).

Legit.ng reports that for close to two decades, study permit applicants for foreign students have remained at $10,000.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Friday, December 8, Marc Miller, Canadian minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, made this announcement in a statement on Thursday, December 7.

Miller stated that the new requirement will take effect from January 1, 2024, PIE News also reported.

The statement by Canadian authorities partly reads:

“Starting January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants will be raised so that international students are financially prepared for life in Canada.

"For 2024, a single applicant will need to show they have $20,635, representing 75% of LICO, in addition to their first year of tuition and travel costs.

“This change will apply to new study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024."

The statement added:

"This review, which takes effect from January 1, will help prevent student vulnerability and exploitation."

