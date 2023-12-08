The house of representatives committee on public petition has dismissed an application on an alleged plot by the EFCC and SSS to re-arrest ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

The committee dismissed the petition on Thursday, December 7, following the appearance of the representatives of the EFCC at the public hearing held by the panel

The panel dismissed the petition on the ground that it is contentious as detained Emefiele is still in court

FCT, Abuja - Haliru Nababa, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), has dismissed allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attempted to forcefully abduct Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

Emefiele’s camp produced pictorial evidence of the EFCC operatives, which it said laid siege at the prison, a report by The Punch noted. However, Nababa refuted the allegation.

Emefiele has been detained since June. Photo credit: @AreaFada1

Source: Twitter

Correctional service denies attempt to abduct Emefiele

The NCS boss made the denial while appearing before the house of representatives committee on public petitions on Thursday, December 7.

This follows a petition by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency, accusing the DSS and EFCC of a failed move to take the ex-CBN boss out of custody after he (Emefiele) was granted bail by a court.

New Telegraph also reported on the drama.

Represented by the assistant controller-general in charge of operations, Nwakeze Emmanuel, Nababa said:

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any alleged attempt to forcefully release Emefiele. Emefiele is still in our custody, bubbling.”

Emefiele vs EFCC/DSS: Reps wade in

Meanwhile, the committee advised Emefiele’s lawyers to pursue contempt proceedings against the EFCC and DSS if they have strong evidence of their allegation.

Vanguard newspaper noted this on Friday, December 8.

The committee stated that considering the EFCC and the correctional centers have denied the allegation of attempting to abduct Emefiele, Emefiele’s lawyers should approach the court.

Godwin Emefiele to remain in prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emefiele failed to meet his bail conditions.

The 62-year-old will remain in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets his N300m bail conditions.

Ooni of Ife denies visiting Emefiele

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, explained the reason for his visit to the Kuje correctional facility.

While reacting to speculations that he was at the prison to visit the embattled Emefiele, the monarch said he was at the facility for a programme.

