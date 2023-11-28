Global site navigation

BREAKING: Godwin Emefiele to Remain in Prison, Details Emerge
Nigeria

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has failed to meet his bail conditions.

Emefiele will remain in the Kuje prison pending when he meets N300m bail conditions.

As reported by TVC News, the court adjourned the case to 18th January 2024 for the continuation of the trial.

