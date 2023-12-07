Some policemen have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary action for asking a lady from the Netherlands for money

The affected policemen were captured in a trending video asking the lady biker, “wetin you bring come?”

The incident which the police described as regrettable reportedly occurred along the Moniya - Iseyin Road in Oyo state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Oyo state - Some police officers have been captured in a trending video asking a lady from the Netherlands for money while on her way to Abuja on a motorcycle.

The regrettable incident happened along the Moniya - Iseyin Road in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Police officer caught on camera begging money from foreign female biker Photo Credit: @Oyoaffairs

Source: Twitter

In the one minute and 26 seconds viral video, the policemen stopped the Dutch lady and asked her “wetin you bring come?” after she told them where she was from and her destination.

The viral video was shared on X by @Oyoaffairs

Meanwhile, the Oyo state police command has reacted to the viral video, describing it as “regrettable misconduct”

In a short statement issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter)@OyoPoliceNG, the police command said the viral video has been accessed and all the policemen involved have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary actions.

“The viral video portraying the regrettable misconduct of certain along Moniya-Iseyin road has been accessed. All those involved have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary actions. Supervision will be increased.”

Source: Legit.ng