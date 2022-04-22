Nigerian singer Portable recently caused chaos on the street with his usual manner of giving out money

The Zazu crooner who was driving had a stream of young men dash after him as they struggled to get a hold of some of the notes he threw out of his car

Surprisingly, some policemen temporarily forgot their duty as they quickly joined in the fight for Portable's money

Nigerian singer, Portable is known for his generosity, and every time he steps out, he causes chaos especially when he starts to dash out money.

In several clips on his Instagram story channel, bike men and other pedestrians caused chaos on the road as they abandoned their work temporarily to catch some naira notes coming from Portable's window.

Others who didn't join in the chase ran to keep up with the singer's car as they demanded their share of the money.

The highlight of the video was when policemen on the road abandoned their duty and also struggled to keep up with Portable to collect money.

Despite the chaos, Portable continued reaching into his car and rolled out money for them all.

Watch the video as sighted online:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

this_islima:

"Police officers are human beings abeg."

uncle_segun:

"Hunger nah your mate!!"

preciousebina4u:

"Give me my own na you give am money to hold for you? ndi police."

ruth_kod:

"Hmm this life just have money irrespective who u are ‍♀️ generation "

oskidomyte:

"A whole police officer, they no pay his salary."

callmedamy:

"Even police sef Dey drag to collect."

Portable surprises wife on her birthday

Portable's wife, Omobewaji recently clocked a new age and the singer made sure to celebrate her on social media to the amazement of many.

After gushing over the mother of his son on Instagram, the singer also invited people to help him surprise her.

Omobewaji who is pregnant with her second child for Portable became overwhelmed with emotions at the thoughtful gesture.

The young lady fought back tears as she went on her knees to thank the singer who lovingly held her in his arms and placated her.

