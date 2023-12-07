The NDLEA operatives have been ambushed at the Opuje forest in the Owan West local government area of Edo state

Benin, Edo - The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that its operatives were ambushed by some armed thugs who were said to be protecting an illicit drug warehouse in the oil-rich state.

In a tweet by the NDLEA on Thursday morning, December 7, the anti-narcotic agency said that the men of the agency were able to repeal the attack in the forest, adding that three of its operatives were injured while one other was undergoing brain surgery in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The spokesperson of the agency, in another tweet on Thursday, shared a video of the gun duel between the agency and the hoodlums, adding that the event happened in the Opuje forest in the Owan West local government area of Edo state.

His tweet reads:

"The moment @ndlea_nigeria officers came under gunfire attack in an ambush by armed hoodlums protecting illicit drug warehouses in Opuje forest, Edo State. Our men were able to overpower them after two hours of gunfight. Three of our men were badly injured, and one just had brain surgery."

In a statement by the NDLEA, the operatives of the agency had stormed the forest 11 months ago, following a were and intelligence to destroy over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of cannabis sativa.

See video and photos of the gun battle here:

