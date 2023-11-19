The Winners Chapel's Shiloh programme will be held this year (2023) at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state

Shiloh is Winners Chapel's annual spiritual gathering which usually has captains of industries, diplomats, and statesmen in attendance

Legit.ng reports that Shiloh 2023 is the 25th edition of the highly-rated programme and will begin in December

Ota, Ogun state - The Shiloh 2023 will start on Tuesday, December 5, and end on Sunday, December 10, with a live broadcast from Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state.

Legit.ng reports that Bishop David Oyedepo and other ministers would be live at the Shiloh 2023 event put together by the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel). The church is owned by Bishop Oyedepo.

Winners' Chapel usually holds its Shiloh programme every December.

Shiloh 2023: Theme, events schedule

As a build-up to the programme, the church would hold pre-Shiloh encounter services.

Worshippers at Shiloh are expected to experience God.

Bishop Oyedepo and other clerics will be available to teach Christians the word of God and pray for them.

The theme for Shiloh 2023 is 'Redeemed to Flourish in Hard Times'.

The programme will be held from 7 am to 7 pm daily at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state.

Every 'Winner' is expected to be at Shiloh 2023 either on the ground at Canaanland or across any of the church’s viewing centres around the world.

What is Shiloh 2023 all about?

According to the organisers, Shiloh 2023 is a mountain of divine encounters and the annual spiritual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church.

When will Shiloh 2023 start?

Shiloh 2023 will commence on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The event runs for six days.

The opening event is normally the Shiloh opening ceremony, while the Sunday service brings a curtain to the event on December 10, 2023.

Shiloh 2023 programmes

Below is the programme obtained from the Facebook group of the Living Faith, Abuja Zonal Church.

The 'Shiloh' is an annual meeting of Christian believers of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka) Winners Chapel.

Where and how to watch Shiloh 2023

Faith Tabernacle

Many worshippers like to be at the Shiloh ground.

However, people unable to go there can watch the Shiloh 2023 event live on screen at Winners' Chapel's churches across Nigeria.

Online

You can watch Shiloh 2023 online.

People can also listen to Shiloh 2023 via David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI) radio (audio only).

