Four people died and eleven were taken to the hospital when they were found starving in a forest, seeking to meet Jesus

The victims who are believed to be members of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church said they had been told to fast to avoid “apocalyptic damnation”

Meanwhile, the Kenyan police confirmed the development while noting the pastor who brainwashed the followers, Makenzie Nthenge, has been arrested

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kenyan police on Saturday, April 15, said they have arrested a local cult leader following the death of four followers he reportedly told to starve themselves in order to “meet Jesus”.

Eleven other followers of the Good News International Church led by Makenzie Nthenge were taken to hospital, three of them in critical condition, after being rescued on Friday in the Shakahola forest near the town of Malindi.

A woman cries after being rescued from the Dusit Hotel on January 16, 2018, in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo credit: Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details about the man of God emerge

Speaking further, the Police said they feared more victims would be discovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The pastor is under arrest after he surrendered because he knew we were looking for him,” said Charles Kamau, criminal investigations chief of Malindi sub-county.

He was taken into custody, ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Monday, April 17, The PUNCH newspaper reported.

Police give further details

Police raided the forest on the Kenyan coast on Friday after receiving reports of “ignorant citizens starving to death under the pretext of meeting Jesus after being brainwashed by a suspect, Makenzie Nthenge, a pastor of Good News International Church”.

The four dead have not yet been identified.

Will Tinubu be sworn in as Nigeria's president on May 29? Prominent Nigerian Pastor releases fresh prophecy

In another development, the founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, has predicted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria's next president on May 29.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the February 25 presidential election, polling over eight million votes.

However, the first and second runners-up in the poll, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the election in court.

Interim govt plot: Primate Ayodele reacts, drops fresh prophecy ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony

Meanwhile, a popular Nigerian prophet based in Lagos has dropped a prophecy about the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Ahead of the Monday, May 29, handover, the fiery preacher disclosed the ceremony would hold dispute the plot by some politicians to install an interim government.

The man of God further revealed that the ceremony's date would not change and that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over to his successor.

Source: Legit.ng