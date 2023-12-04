Nigeria has taken a huge step in its quest to transition into a full-fledged energy-optimised nation

A pact has been entered with foreign firms to build a mega solar PV manufacturing plant in Nigeria

This will see Nigeria transition from electricity to solar power and petrol-enhanced vehicles to electric vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Dubai, UAE - Nigeria has recorded a significant milestone at the 28th Conference of Parties in Dubai, UAE with a commitment of over $400 million to a loss and damage fund.

The event saw Nigeria’s introduction of 100 electric vehicles and a pact between the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Solarge International BV.

The pact made provision for a proposed mega Solar PV manufacturing plan. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 3, the pact outlines plans for establishing a solar panel manufacturing factory in Nigeria.

This development will further help address the energy access gap that has affected over 600 million Africans without electricity access.

It was gathered that the pact aims to facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development while tackling unemployment challenges in Nigeria.

Proposed Solar PV manufacturing plant in Nigeria

The proposed Solar PV Manufacturing Plant is poised to become one of the world’s initial large-scale facilities for producing lightweight solar panels with an ultra-low carbon footprint.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable local manufacturing, essential infrastructure, achieving Net Zero emissions, and advancing its transition to cleaner, sustainable energy sources, reducing dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Additionally, the project underscores Nigeria’s focus on localisation, green manufacturing, and import substitution.

While speaking at the launch, which took place at the Nigerian pavilion, Dr Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of InfraCorp, said:

“We are excited about the partnership with Solarge as it aligns with our commitment to driving an accelerated deployment of infrastructure in Nigeria and specifically toward sustainable development and economic growth.

“The Solar PV Manufacturing Plant represents a critical step in our aspiration to champion the deployment of climate-resilient infrastructure for a cleaner, greener, and more industrially vibrant Nigeria.”

His Royal Highness Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy of The Netherlands who was also at the Nigerian Pavilion, said:

“This partnership is a significant step forward to realising Nigeria’s ambitions to transition to green sustainable economy, strengthening the relations between Nigeria and the Netherlands. The solar sector not only provides opportunities for climate mitigation but also contributes to increased energy access and job creation.

Together, we are committed to leveraging these opportunities for a sustainable and prosperous future."

Drs. Jan Vesseur, CEO of Solarge, also said:

“Solarge is honoured to collaborate with InfraCorp in advancing Nigeria’s solar energy capabilities.

"Our joint efforts will contribute to the realisation of a sustainable and resilient energy future for the country and strengthen the long-standing bilateral relationship between the Government of Nigeria and the Netherlands.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria is pursuing more MoUs, partnerships, and investments to support its path toward a just energy transition.

