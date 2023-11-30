Questions about when beneficiaries of the federal government of Nigeria's famed N-Power scheme will receive their arrears have not ceased

In fact, some N-Power beneficiaries believe they are owed up to nine months and are determined not to forfeit it

Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, addressed N-Power beneficiaries' concerns as she commemorated her 100 days in office

FCT, Abuja - As cabinet members of the Bola Tinubu administration mark 100 days in office, Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has said that backlog glitches related to the famed N-Power scheme are being cleared.

Edu, who was sworn in alongside 44 others on August 21, also disclosed that payment will commence soon.

N-Power: "Payment to commence soon", Edu

Legit.ng reports that N-Power beneficiaries were paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The minister's pledge was shared via the official Facebook page of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) on Wednesday night, November 29.

Amid the restructuring of the N-Power scheme, Edu said in a terse statement:

"Backlog glitches are currently being cleared and payment to commence soon."

The video below highlights Edu's 'accomplishments' in 100 days in office:

